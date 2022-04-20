IISER Admission 2022: Registration to begin on April 25

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) will begin the registration process for admissions from April 25. The last date to register is May 3, 2022. The applicants can apply on the official website — iiseradmission.in / iisermohali.ac.in.

The IISER Admission Test (IAT) 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022. In IAT 2022, for each correct answer, candidates will be awarded 3 marks. For each incorrect answer, 0.75 marks will be deducted and for unanswered questions, no marks will be awarded or deducted.

Read | Newer IISERs on the cards to strengthen scientific research at UG level

Candidates can apply for admission through the State and Central Board (SCB) and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channels. IISER also admits students through Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). JEE Advanced qualified students, who are in the first 15,000 ranks can apply for IISER admission.

Those who opt for the SCB channel have to appear for IAT 2022 and for admission through the KVPY channel, the entrance exam is the KVPY aptitude test.

IISERs across the country offer five-year BS-MS programs and IISER Bhopal, in addition to the BS-MS courses, offers a four-year BS in Engineering and Economic Sciences.