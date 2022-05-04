scorecardresearch
IISER IAT 2022 registration process begins: Check details here

Candidates can apply for admission through the SCB and KVPY channels. IISER also accepts students from JEE advanced channel. Visit the IISER 2022 official website- iiseradmission.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 4, 2022 12:04:55 pm
IISERAs per the IISER official website, the aptitude test will be conducted from July 3, 2022.(Representative Image)

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has started the admission process for IISER Admission Test (IAT) today. The last date to register is May 29, 2022. Candidates can register themselves at the official website of IISER — iiseradmission.in / iisermohali.ac.in.

Earlier the admission process was scheduled to begin on April 29 but it was postponed by the authorities till May 4, 2022. However, the organization did not mention the reason for the change in registration date. 

Read |Pursuing two degrees simultaneously will dilute relevance of honours courses, say experts

As per the IISER official website, the aptitude test will be conducted from July 3, 2022.   

IISER Admissions 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the IISER 2022 official website- iiseradmission.in.

Step 2: Click on the IISER registration 2022 link.

Step 3: Fill the required details.

Step 4: Pay the application fee.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future. 

Candidates can apply for admission through the State and Central Board (SCB) and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channels. IISER also accepts students from Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) advanced channel. 

Eligibility criteria 

Application fees: The application fees for the Gen/OBC/OBC-NCL/EWS category is Rs. 2000 and for the SC/ST/KM/PwD category Rs. 1000. 

Education qualification: Candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent level exam with science stream in 2021 or 2022 from any board recognized by Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE). Applicants belonging to Gen/OBC/OBC-NCL/EWS should have scored a minimum of 60 per cent and for SC/ST/KM/PwD minimum of 55 per cent. 

