IISc, University of Melbourne launch joint PhD programme in Science and Technology

The University of Melbourne and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have joined forces for a joint PhD programme in Science and

Technology, with an aim to extend this programme to Medical PhD programmes in the near future.

This programme is part of the Melbourne India Postgraduate Academy (MIPA) a joint initiative consisting of established researchers and joint PhD candidates from the University of Melbourne and a group of India’s top research institutions, engaging in projects that address key issues in science and technology.

As a part of this joint initiative, IISc and University of Melbourne will support up to 10 joint PhD candidates each year for the next five years. Students enrolled in the programme can spend at least 12 and up to 24 months in each institution, and upon successful completion of their PhD, graduate with one joint testamur. In order to enroll, graduate researchers must satisfy the entry requirements for PhD at both Indian Institute of Science and The University of Melbourne.

With this partnership, the experts of the two institutes aim to advance research in innovative applications in Cyber Security and Communications.