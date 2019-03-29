IISc UG admission 2019: Application, eligibility, exam date and selection process

IISc UG admission 2019: The online Undergraduate (UG) admission process for the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore will be closed on Saturday, April 30, 2019. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website- iisc.ac.in/ug. The online application process was started on February 1.

The Bachelor of Science (Research) programme is of four-year duration. The candidates with a Class 12 passing certificate with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects are eligible to apply.

IISc UG admission 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Candidates who have completed their II PUC / class in 2018 and those who are expecting to complete it are eligible to apply. The candidates must have studied physics, chemistry and mathematics as main subjects during their II PUC / class 12 exams. Candidates who have studied biology, statistics, electronics, computer science, et., in addition to physics, chemistry and mathematics are also eligible to apply.

The candidates must have secured a first class or 60 per cent or equivalent grade (relaxed to pass class for SC/ST candidates) in the II PUC / class 12 examination.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of national examinations — KVPY-SA (appeared in 2017 and selected for the Fellowship), KVPY-SB (appeared in 2018 and selected for the Fellowship), KVPY-SX (appeared in 2018 and selected for the Fellowship), KVPY-SA and SX Fellows selected through the Empowerment Initiative for SC/ST candidates, IIT-JEE-Main [appearing in 2019 and securing a minimum of 60 per cent (UR), 54 per cent (OBC-NCL), 54 per cent (EWS), 30 per cent (SC/ST/PwD)], IIT-JEE Advanced [appearing in 2019 and securing a minimum of 60 per cent (UR), 54 per cent (OBC-NCL), 54 per cent (EWS), 30 per cent (SC/ST/PwD)], and NEET-UG [appearing in 2019 and securing a minimum of 60 per cent (UR), 54 per cent (OBC-NCL), 54 per cent (EWS), 30 per cent (SC/ST/PwD)].

Application fees:

The general (UR)/ Other Backward Class (OBC) category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while Rs 250 for SC/ ST/ PwD categories.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website- iisc.ac.in/ug on or before April 30, 2019.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: February 1

Last date to apply online: April 30, 2019.