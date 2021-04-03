IISc tops ARWU ranking 2020, Calcutta University best Indian varsity

IISc Bangalore secured the top place among the higher education institutes, While Calcutta University bagged the top position among the varsities in India.

ARWU ranking 2020: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) has secured the top position among the best higher education institutes in India, while Calcutta University became the best varsity in the country, as per the recently published Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU 2020).

As per the recently published Shanghai Ranking, the other top higher educational institutions in the country are- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras) (rank 2-4), University of Delhi (rank 2-4), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) (rank 5-7), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Kharagpur) (rank 5-7), Jawaharlal Nehru University (rank 5-7), Aligarh Muslim University (rank 8-9), Vellore Institute of Technology (rank 8-9), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (rank 10-15), Anna University (rank 10-15), Bharathiar University (rank 10-15), Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (rank 10-15), Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (rank 10-15), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) (rank 10- 15).

Meanwhile worldwide, the Indian institutes are not even in the top 100 list, the best higher education institute, (IISc Bangalore) is in the category of 501- 600. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulated Calcutta University for securing the top position.