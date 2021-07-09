IISc Bangalore to offer PG level advanced certification in digital manufacturing and smart factories 

Applications are now open for the first cohort of the programme, which starts in September 2021. File.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is launching a PG level advanced certification programme in digital manufacturing and smart factories. The programme will be offered in partnership with TalentSprint.

The five-month programme, coordinated by the Centre for Product Design and Manufacturing (CPDM) at IISc, is open for current and aspiring smart factory strategy and management professionals as well as those in IoT, automotive, aerospace, FMCG, pharma, energy, metallurgy industries which are high potential smart factory adopters.

Read | PM Modi meets tech institute heads, focus on Covid-linked work

The lessons will be delivered by interdisciplinary faculty from the fields of product design and manufacturing, mechanical engineering, electronic systems engineering, materials engineering, computer science and automation departments at IISc.

Applications are now open for the first cohort of the programme which starts in September 2021. Candidates can find more details related to the course at iisc.talentsprint.com/dmsf/. Professionals with over 1-year of experience with an engineering degree can apply for the course. The fee for the programme is Rs 3.46 lakh.

Amaresh Chakrabarti, Head of CPDM, IISc, said, “The certification programme in Digital Manufacturing and Smart Factory will now allow us to offer our research expertise to train industry professionals and power Industry 4.0 adoption in India. The programme will benefit from hands-on exposure and interactions with tools at IISc Smart Factory – a Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) under the SAMARTH Udyog Bharat 4.0 Programme of the Department of Heavy Industries, Government of India.”

Also Read | IBM, IISc jointly launch lab to advance hybrid cloud research in India

Santanu Paul, CEO and MD, TalentSprint said, “Traditional manufacturing needs to transform into digital enterprises to meet growing customer demands, beat the competition and stay compliant. In India, the manufacturing sector is vital to the country’s digital transformation strategy and COVID 19 has accelerated its digitalisation. The possible realignment of supply chains away from China offers a significant opportunity for India to modernise its manufacturing.”