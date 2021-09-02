IISc remains country’s best institute, no Indian university in top 300: THE World University Rankings 2022

THE World University Rankings 2022: The Times Higher Education (THE) today announced the results of the THE World University Rankings 2022 with the UK’s University of Oxford – which led the way in the global search for a Covid-19 vaccine – retaining top spot for an impressive sixth consecutive year. A record 1,662 universities from 99 countries and regions appear in the table with Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Fiji and Palestine all represented for the first time.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, is India’s best-ranked institution, maintaining its position in the 301-350 band for a third consecutive year. As a result, India is home to 35 of the world’s top 1000 universities, its second-highest total ever in the rankings (36 in THE World University Rankings 2020). IIT Ropar has been ranked in the top 351-400 bracket, while IIT Indore is in the 401-450 bracket.

India sees some impressive debuts as JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research appears in the world’s top 400 (351-400) and Alagappa University (501-600) debuts in the world’s top 600 universities and International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Hyderabad (601-800) in the world’s top 800. Three universities debut in the 801-1000 band.

Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer, THE, said, “The world’s elite universities have enjoyed a long period of dominance at the top of the table with help from historic reputation, global status, and reliable income. But our data shows us that there are clear shifts happening across higher education around the world. We are already seeing clear disruption to the established norms from mainland China, and record highs for Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong show that Asia is continuing to benefit from the focus and investment in higher education across the continent.”