Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

IISc physicist bags S Chandrashekhar prize

Choudhuri has been awarded for his contribution in developing flux transport solar dynamo models of the 11-year sunspot cyclone. Using this model, he provided theoretical explanations for several phenomena happening on the sun.

Physicist Arnab Rai Choudhuri from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been selected for the Subrahmanyan Chandrashekhar prize of the Division of Plasma Physics of the Asia-Pacific Physical Societies for 2022.

Choudhuri has been associated with the IISc for several decades now and has made significant contributions in widening the understanding of solar dynamo mechanisms. He has authored two textbooks widely referred to in astronomy and physics.

Choudhuri is an alumnus of Presidency College, Kolkata and IIT-Kanpur. He received his PhD from the University of Chicago.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 12:06:59 am
