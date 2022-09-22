IISc physicist bags S Chandrashekhar prize

The award comprises a medal, a certificate and a cash prize. The awards are presented at the APPC conference during which the recipient delivers an invited talk.

Physicist Arnab Rai Choudhuri from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been selected for the Subrahmanyan Chandrashekhar prize of the Division of Plasma Physics of the Asia-Pacific Physical Societies for 2022.

Choudhuri has been awarded for his contribution in developing flux transport solar dynamo models of the 11-year sunspot cyclone. Using this model, he provided theoretical explanations for several phenomena happening on the sun.

Choudhuri has been associated with the IISc for several decades now and has made significant contributions in widening the understanding of solar dynamo mechanisms. He has authored two textbooks widely referred to in astronomy and physics.

Choudhuri is an alumnus of Presidency College, Kolkata and IIT-Kanpur. He received his PhD from the University of Chicago.