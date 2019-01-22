IISc PG admission 2019: Notification released, apply from February 1

IISc admissions 2019: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is inviting applications from eligible candidates to enrol for several courses at the institute. The courses on offer include research programmes – PhD, M Tech, course programmes – M Tech, M Des, M Management, Integrated PhD programmes and research under external registration programmes. For the research programmes, a PhD is a must.

Applications will begin on February 1 and the last date to apply is March 25, 2019. The application link will be deactivated post 11:59 pm, March 25, 2019. Applicants possessing a bachelor’s degree in an appropriate field of engineering/technology or master’s degree in physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, geology, instrumentation, electronics, computer applications with a valid GATE 2017 / 2018 / 2019 score are eligible to apply.

Particular eligibility for each course is different for each course/programme.

IISC Admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find, the admissions picture

Step 3: Scroll over the picture to reach the link ‘PG research programmes’

Step 4: Select the programme you wish to apply for, M.Tech (research)/Phd

Step 5: Click on apply

The link will be activated only in February 2019.

IISc PG admission: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee worth Rs 800. For candidates belonging to SC/STPwD category the fee is Rs 400 and for ERP candidates it is Rs 2,000.