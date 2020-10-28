scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
IISc only Indian institute in top 100 of THE subject ranking 2021; here’s list of best varsities across streams

Here is the list of top global institutes across the streams. From JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia to IIIT and Panjab University - check the list of institutes which have managed to grab a position in under 500 rank.

Updated: October 28, 2020 4:58:39 pm
THE ranking, times higher education ranking, best college india, best engineering college, best law college india, best university, best medical college india, education newsList of top colleges and courses across the world (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

THE subject ranking 2021: The Times Higher Education (THE) Ranking has today released the world subject ranking 2021. A total of 1,512 universities ranked across 11 subject areas. Indian Institute of Science has got 96th position in the computer science stream, however, none of the other Indian varsity could make it to the top slots in any of the streams.

The US-based universities have dominated the ranking by securing top positions in nine subject areas. However, it has missed out on the first place for clinical and health, and computer science. In both these categories, the UK has grabbed the top slots. Here is the list of top institutes across the streams from around the world:

Arts and Humanities

University Name Country / Region Rank
Stanford University United States  1
Massachusetts Institute of Technology United States  2
University of Cambridge United Kingdom  3
University of Oxford United Kingdom  4
UCL United Kingdom  5
Harvard University United States  6
The University of Chicago United States  7
University of California, Berkeley United States  8
Princeton University United States  9
University of Edinburgh United Kingdom  10

India’s performance – 

401-500 – Jawaharlal Nehru University
501 – University of Delhi

Business and Economics

University Name Country / Region Rank
Stanford University United States  1
Massachusetts Institute of Technology United States  2
University of Cambridge United Kingdom  3
University of Oxford United Kingdom  4
Harvard University United States  5
The University of Chicago United States  6
London School of Economics and Political Science United Kingdom  7
Yale University United States  8
University of California, Berkeley United States  9
Duke University United States  10

Best in India

401-500 – Jamia Millia Islamia
601+ – Amity University
601+ – Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
601+ – University of Calcutta
601+ – University of Delhi
601+ – University of Mumbai
601+ – Pondicherry University

Clinical and Health

University Name Country / Region Rank
University of Oxford United Kingdom  1
Harvard University United States  2
University of Cambridge United Kingdom  3
Imperial College London United Kingdom  4
Stanford University United States  5
University of Toronto Canada  6
Yale University United States  7
Johns Hopkins University United States  8
UCL United Kingdom  9
Karolinska Institute Sweden  10

Best in India

301-400 – Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
301-400 – Banaras Hindu University
301-400 – Manipal Academy of Higher Education
401-500 – Panjab University
501-600 – Jamia Hamdard University
601+ – Aligarh Muslim University
601+ – Amity University
601+ – Annamalai University
601+ – King George’s Medical University
601+ – Saveetha University
601+ – Siksha O Anusandhan
610+ SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Computer Science

University Name Country / Region Rank
University of Oxford United Kingdom  1
Stanford University United States  2
Massachusetts Institute of Technology United States  3
ETH Zurich Switzerland  4
Carnegie Mellon University United States  5
University of Cambridge United Kingdom  6
Harvard University United States  7
National University of Singapore Singapore  8
University of California, Berkeley United States  9
Imperial College London United Kingdom  10

Best in India

Rank 96 – Indian Institute of Science (IISC)
251-300 – IIT Indore
251-300 – Thapar University
301-400 – VIT University
401-500- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
401-500 – IIIT-Hyderabad
401-500 – IIIT-Delhi
401-500 – Jamia Milia Islamia
401-500 – Jawaharlal Nehru University
401-500 – Sastra University
501-600 – University of Delhi
501-600 – KIIT University
501-600 – Osmania University
501-600 – Punjab Universty
601-800 – Aligarh Muslim University
601-800 – Andhra University
601-800 – Bharathiar University
601-800 – University of Calcutta
601-800 – Cochin University of Science and Technology
601-800 – Delhi Technological University
601-800 – KL University
601-800 – MAHE
601-800 – University of Mumbai
601-800 – Pondicherry University
601-800 – Siksha O Anusandhan
801+ – GITAM University
801+ – SRM Institute of Science and Technology

