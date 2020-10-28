IISc only Indian institute in top 100 of THE subject ranking 2021; here’s list of best varsities across streams

List of top colleges and courses across the world (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

THE subject ranking 2021: The Times Higher Education (THE) Ranking has today released the world subject ranking 2021. A total of 1,512 universities ranked across 11 subject areas. Indian Institute of Science has got 96th position in the computer science stream, however, none of the other Indian varsity could make it to the top slots in any of the streams.

The US-based universities have dominated the ranking by securing top positions in nine subject areas. However, it has missed out on the first place for clinical and health, and computer science. In both these categories, the UK has grabbed the top slots. Here is the list of top institutes across the streams from around the world:

Arts and Humanities

University Name Country / Region Rank Stanford University United States 1 Massachusetts Institute of Technology United States 2 University of Cambridge United Kingdom 3 University of Oxford United Kingdom 4 UCL United Kingdom 5 Harvard University United States 6 The University of Chicago United States 7 University of California, Berkeley United States 8 Princeton University United States 9 University of Edinburgh United Kingdom 10

India’s performance –

401-500 – Jawaharlal Nehru University

501 – University of Delhi

Business and Economics

University Name Country / Region Rank Stanford University United States 1 Massachusetts Institute of Technology United States 2 University of Cambridge United Kingdom 3 University of Oxford United Kingdom 4 Harvard University United States 5 The University of Chicago United States 6 London School of Economics and Political Science United Kingdom 7 Yale University United States 8 University of California, Berkeley United States 9 Duke University United States 10

Best in India

401-500 – Jamia Millia Islamia

601+ – Amity University

601+ – Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

601+ – University of Calcutta

601+ – University of Delhi

601+ – University of Mumbai

601+ – Pondicherry University

Clinical and Health

University Name Country / Region Rank University of Oxford United Kingdom 1 Harvard University United States 2 University of Cambridge United Kingdom 3 Imperial College London United Kingdom 4 Stanford University United States 5 University of Toronto Canada 6 Yale University United States 7 Johns Hopkins University United States 8 UCL United Kingdom 9 Karolinska Institute Sweden 10

Best in India

301-400 – Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

301-400 – Banaras Hindu University

301-400 – Manipal Academy of Higher Education

401-500 – Panjab University

501-600 – Jamia Hamdard University

601+ – Aligarh Muslim University

601+ – Amity University

601+ – Annamalai University

601+ – King George’s Medical University

601+ – Saveetha University

601+ – Siksha O Anusandhan

610+ SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Computer Science

University Name Country / Region Rank University of Oxford United Kingdom 1 Stanford University United States 2 Massachusetts Institute of Technology United States 3 ETH Zurich Switzerland 4 Carnegie Mellon University United States 5 University of Cambridge United Kingdom 6 Harvard University United States 7 National University of Singapore Singapore 8 University of California, Berkeley United States 9 Imperial College London United Kingdom 10

Best in India

Rank 96 – Indian Institute of Science (IISC)

251-300 – IIT Indore

251-300 – Thapar University

301-400 – VIT University

401-500- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

401-500 – IIIT-Hyderabad

401-500 – IIIT-Delhi

401-500 – Jamia Milia Islamia

401-500 – Jawaharlal Nehru University

401-500 – Sastra University

501-600 – University of Delhi

501-600 – KIIT University

501-600 – Osmania University

501-600 – Punjab Universty

601-800 – Aligarh Muslim University

601-800 – Andhra University

601-800 – Bharathiar University

601-800 – University of Calcutta

601-800 – Cochin University of Science and Technology

601-800 – Delhi Technological University

601-800 – KL University

601-800 – MAHE

601-800 – University of Mumbai

601-800 – Pondicherry University

601-800 – Siksha O Anusandhan

801+ – GITAM University

801+ – SRM Institute of Science and Technology

