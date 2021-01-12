IISc offers online advanced certification in deep learning

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore launched a postgraduate level advanced certification program in deep learning. This 10-month executive education program will be offered online in partnership with TalentSprint. Enrolments for the first cohort are open now and classes will commence in March 2021 at talentsprint.com.

A team of 10+ interdisciplinary faculty from IISc and TalentSprint will teach participants through live and interactive online classes and mentor them too, the latter informed. The course also includes the option of building their own projects. The program will enable participants to establish a portfolio that demonstrates their learnings.

The course includes a bridge course on programming and mathematical preliminaries, paradigms of machine learning, deep learning and its application, deploying AI systems, mathematical foundations, and data visualisation. As part of the course, learners can bring a problem they or their organisation is facing or can choose from a curated problem, such as fraud detection, brain tumour detection, expression identification among others.

Chiranjib Bhattacharya, Professor and Chair of the Department of Computer Science & Automation, and Dean of the Advanced Deep Learning programme, said the team of research faculty will teach and mentor participants and help them build expertise in both the fundamentals and applications of Deep Learning.

Dr. Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO, TalentSprint said, “This programme has been specifically designed for working professionals keen to unleash the potential of deep learning in their careers. This programme will bring together lectures by top research faculty at IISc and hands-on labs and projects supported by industry mentors.”

