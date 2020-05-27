IISc offers advanced certificate programme in digital healthcare online

IISC Bangalore campus (File Photo) IISC Bangalore campus (File Photo)

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is offering online course on the advanced certification program in digital health and imaging digitally. The courses will be available through TalentSprint. The ed-tech platform claims that the certificate course is the first among many programmes to be launched under their collaboration.

The admissions to this course will start in July 2020. The advanced course is targeted towards professionals and will teach about th latest solutions in eHealth, personalised healthcare, biotech, medical devices, wearables, and digital therapeutics. The six-month program will be offered in a hybrid format suitable for executive education. The application process has begun already to enrol the first cohort of 50 candidates. Interested can apply at – iisc.talentsprint.com.

The Advanced Certification Program in Digital Health and Imaging will be led by Dr Phaneendra Yalavarthy, associate professor at the Department of Computational and Data Sciences, IISc. He will partner with a team of top-tier IISc faculty to teach this course in an executive format.

Anurag Kumar, Director of IISc, said, “The debut programme is at the intersection of data sciences and biomedical sciences. This field has been emerging over the last few years and has gathered serious momentum in the wake of Covid-19.”

Dr Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO of TalentSprint, said, “This program is ideal for current and aspiring professionals in Clinical Data Science, Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, InsureTech, Medical Science and Start-ups for whom digital healthcare will certainly be the new normal.”

