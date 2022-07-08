IISc Bangalore, Nokia join hands to set up robotics center of excellence

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has partnered up with Nokia to set-up a Center of Excellence (CoE). Under this partnership, IISc Bangalore will host a robotics laboratory, which will conduct advanced research projects involving designing next-generation networks and applications of Artificial Intelligence for solving pertinent social problems.

IISc will provide its in-house expertise in algorithms, drones and robotic systems, along with faculty and other resources. Nokia will share its “expertise in next-generation network innovations and leverage Nokia Bell Labs’ technical expertise in robot orchestration, robot network controller and human-robot interaction to aid the research and development of the end-to-end use case technology solutions,” as per the official statement.

In this partnership, students will use drones for remote management of agricultural orchards to promote water conservation and avoid human contact with pesticides. They will also explore drones which will be using a 5G-enabled wide-area network to gather situational information, helping first responders to save lives by quickly accessing the affected areas during disaster relief. Additionally, they will also explore drones for applications such as anticipating crop fires.

The CoE will be funded by Nokia for three consecutive years in order to sustain the first phase of the partnership between Nokia and IISc.

“Next generation communication technologies like 5G and 6G will contribute enormously to the growth of India’s economy. Our collaboration with a world-class company like Nokia will enable us to explore new frontiers for advanced technology research to benefit society as well as provide state-of-the-art training to our students to enable them to become technology leaders in the coming decades,” IISc director Govindan Rangarajan said