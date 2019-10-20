IISc mid-year admissions 2019 open: Check how to apply, eligibility

IISc admissions 2019: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Banglore has invited applications for admission to research (PhD) programme and PhD external registration programme (ERP) at its official website iisc.ac.in. The application process is on and will conclude on October 31. The session for selected candidates will begin from January 1, 2020.

Candidates will be shortlisted via interview rounds scheduled to be conducted on November 18 and 19. as per the official notification. Candidates need to have qualified Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or National Eligibility Test (NET) in addition to minimum qualification to be eligible for admissions.

IISc admissions 2019: Eligibility

IISc admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘admissions’, in the drop-down menu click on ‘mid-year admissions 2019’

Step 3: Read instructions, click on the admission link

Step 4: Click on the programme you are applying for

Step 5: Click on ‘click here’ next to the new user to register box

Step 6: Register using basic details

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

IISc admissions 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 800, for reserved category candidates the same is Rs 400 and for ERP the fee is Rs 2000.

IISc admissions 2019: Departments participating

Aerospace Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science and Automation, Computational and Data Sciences, Electrical Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronic Systems Engineering, Instrumentation and Applied Physics, Inorganic & Physical Chemistry, Materials Engineering, Materials Research, Mechanical Engineering, Nanoscience and Engineering, Physics, and Product Design and Manufacturing; interdisciplinary programme – Biosystems Science and Engineering will be participating.