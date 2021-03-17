IISc KVPY result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

IISc KVPY result 2020: The Indian Institute of Sciences, Banglore has released the result for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2020 scholarship programme exam. The students appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

The exam was earlier held on January 31.

IISc KVPY result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

Step 2: Click on KVPY result 2020 link, and then click on the respective stream

Step 3: Stream wise name of the selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The marks of the candidates can be obtained during April and the date will be updated soon, the official notification mentioned.

The KVPY is a national level scholarship programme up to pre-Ph.D level. Every year, the IISc invites application for their scholarship programme where the candidates get selected through an aptitude test and an interview round.

The selection of the students is made from those studying in class 11 to first-year of any undergraduate program in Basic Sciences having an aptitude for scientific research.