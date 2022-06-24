KVPY 2021 result declared: How to check

IISc KVPY result 2021: The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore has released the result for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2021 today. The students who appeared in the exam can check their respective result at the official website — kvpy.iisc.ac.in.

KVPY examination was conducted on May 22, 2022. The answer keys were released on May 25 and the candidates were given the time to raise objections till May 27.

“The marks of all the candidates who appeared for the Aptitude Test can be obtained from KVPY website by logging in with the application number and date of birth during the month of July 2022,” the official website reads.

IISc KVPY result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — kvpy.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on KVPY result 2021 link available on the homepage

Step 3: The result will appear on the screen stream wise

Step 4: Download and take a print out for further reference.

KVPY is an ongoing national program of fellowship in basic sciences, initiated and funded by the department of science and technology, government of India. The aim of this exam is to identify students with talent and aptitude for research, help them realise their academic potential and encourage them to take up research careers in science, and ensure the growth of the best scientific minds for research and development in the country.