IISc JAM score card 2021 to release today, here’s how to check

JAM score card 2021 available to download at jam.iisc.ac.in.

JAM score card 2021: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will release the score card of the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2021 on Saturday, March 27. The candidates can check and download the score card through the website- jam.iisc.ac.in. The last date to download score card is March 27, as per the institute.

The result was earlier released on March 20. The first admission list will be released on June 16, followed by the second and third list on July 1 and 16, respectively.

The entrance exam was earlier conducted on February 14.

JAM score card 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at jam.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘JAM 2021′ scorecard on the homepage

Step 3: Log in with necessary credential

Step 4: Download the result for further references.

The JAM score is considered for admission to various masters programmes including MSc (two years), masters in economics (two years), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, M.Sc.-M.S. (Research)/ Ph. D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor Degree programmes at IlTs (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi).