IISc JAM 2021: Second admission list released

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the second admission list for the Joint Admissions Test for Masters (JAM). Candidates may check the admission list on the official JAM website — jam.iisc.ac.in. Candidates who are selected in the list will be sent intimation by the organising institution.

On being selected in the list, candidates must fill and submit an acceptance form and pay the advance booking fee. Individuals belonging to the General/ OBC- NCL/ EW category will have to pay Rs 10,000 while individuals belonging to the SC/ST/PwD category will have to pay Rs 5000.

This payment must be made online through JOAPS, by the deadline mentioned in the offer letter. This fee will be transferred to the admitting institution and will be adjusted against the institute fee at the time of registration.

If candidates are not selected in the second admission list, they will be placed on a waiting list for the next admission round. If seats remain vacant after the release of the second list and the resultant admissions, a third list will be released on July 16. Admissions through JAM 2021 will close on July 20 2021.

The JAM 2021 examination was conducted on February 14. The results for the same were declared on March 20. The first admission list was released on June 16 and was prepared on the basis of the order of preference given by the candidate in the admission form and their corresponding rank in the Merit List.