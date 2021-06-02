IISc, IIT Ropar, IIT Indore among top 100: THE Asia university rankings 2021

In the latest Times Higher Education Asia university rankings 2021, IISc Bangalore, IIT Ropar and IIT Indore have secured rank among the top 100 universities in Asia. Like last year, not a single Indian varsity made it to the elite top 10. IISc Bangalore ranked at 37th position.

Tsinghua University, China has gained the first position in the Asia university rankings 2021. The second place is also secured by China’s Peking University. The third and fifth ranks has been secured by Singapore varsities. Whereas, University of Hong Kong is at fourth rank.

IIT-Delhi, Bombay, Madras which are top-rankers in the Indian ranking index failed to secure top slots in THE ranking . IIT Ropar is placed at 55th rank and IIT Indore at 78th rank among the top 100 universities.

Last year, 7 IITs had decided to boycott the ranking due to lack of “transparency” in the ranking parameters.

Apart from these, Institute of Chemical Technology, IIT Gandhinagar, King George Medical college, IISER Kolkata, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, Thapar university, Savitribai Phule University, Banaras Hindu university, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeeth are some of the other Indian universities in the list.

“For many universities across the world, the Covid-19 pandemic has been a huge blow financially, with declines in student enrolment, additional costs for cleaning, testing and remote instruction and revenue losses. But some countries and institutions in Asia are enjoying so much investment that you could be forgiven for thinking the pandemic had never happened. As we detail in our analysis, universities are hiring new academic staff, businesses and philanthropists are funding new schools, and governments are increasing their spending on higher education,” Ellie Bothwell, rankings editor, THE said.