IISc, IAS fellowship: Applications open, check eligibility and other details

IISc, IAS fellowship: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Indian Academy of Science (IAS), Bangalore have jointly invited applications for the ‘summer fellowship in science and engineering 2019’. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, iisc.ac.in. The application process has already begun and the last date to apply is April 20, 2019.

Selected candidates will work with one of the faculty members of IISc and learn various techniques used in research. It will be for the duration of one month. The fellowship is for SC, ST students. Candidates will be selected based on their application form and education certificates.

The applicants will have to submit the form with the latest passport size coloured photograph with study certificate, both duly signed by the principal of the college. The signed application has to be scanned into PDF or Jpg format and uploaded to the website.

IISC, IAS fellowship: Eligibility

Education: Candidates belonging to SC/ST category and pursuing in MSc in Biological, Physical, Chemical and Mathematical Sciences or third or fourth year BE/BTech or equivalent degree in all disciplines during the academic year 2018-19. Those who are in the first year MSc and third year B E/B Tech will be given preference.

IISC, IAS fellowship: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Indian Institute of Science and Indian Academy sciences, …’ under ‘Achievements’ section

Step 3: Click on ‘click here’ link

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully, click on ‘online application’ link at the end

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

IISC IAS fellowship: Salary

Candidates will get travel allowance, free boarding and a stipend of Rs 5000 along with a book grant of Rs 1500