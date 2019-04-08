IISc best Indian university again, check top 25 varsities’ list: NIRF Rankings

NIRF Ranking 2019: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has announced the National Institutional Ranking (NIRF) today, April 8, 2019 (Monday). Launched in 2016, this is the fourth edition of the country-wide competitive rankings framework and the fourth consecutive year that the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has emerged as the top ranking university in India.
The top three ranking universities have retained their positions in the list as last year. This year, there are two new entrants in the list of top 10 universities. Calcutta University made a grand entrance at the rank five. Another debutant Manipal Academy of Higher Education secured ninth position.
NIRF ranking 2019: Top Universities
Indian Institute of Science
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Banaras Hindu University
University of Hyderabad
Calcutta University
Jadavpur University
Anna University
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Savitribai Phule Pune University
NIRF ranking 2018
Indian Institute of Science
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Banaras Hindu University
Anna University
University of Hyderabad
Jadavpur University
University of Delhi
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Savitribai Phule Pune University
Aligarh Muslim University
The ranking framework releases several lists including one overall list of top Indian higher education institutes (HEIs) and several subcategories based on stream and nature of institute. The NIRF rankings will be released for a total of 9 categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture
The NIRF rankings access education institutes on several parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusion and perception.