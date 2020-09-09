IISc Bengaluru to conduct JAM 2021 on February 14

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is the organising institute for the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021. Confirming the same, IISc Director Prof Govindan Rangarajan on Wednesday said, “JAM 2021 examination will be held on Sunday, February 14, 2021. The application portal for the same will be open to aspiring candidates from September 10 to October 15, 2020.”

JAM is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking admission to various masters programmes in top institutes including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located across the country.

The JAM score is considered for admission to various masters programmes including M.Sc. (Two years), Masters in Economics (Two years), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, M.Sc.-M.S. (Research)/ Ph. D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor Degree programmes at IlTs (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi).

The same is also used by IISc Bangalore for admission to Integrated PhD programmes and by other centrally funded technical institutions such as NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, and IISERs for admission to their programmes. “JAM 2021 is open to all nationals and there is no age restriction. JAM score is valid for only one year. For admissions to masters programmes for the academic year 2021-22, candidates need to appear for JAM 2021,” a statement read.

