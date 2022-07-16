scorecardresearch
IISc Bengaluru remains India’s best research institute, check top 10 list: NIRF Rankings 2022

NIRF Rankings 2022: Among the top 10 research institutes, IITs have dominated the category with six positions.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
July 16, 2022
NIRF Rankings, NIRF 2022 rankingsIISc-Bengaluru has been adjudged the best, followed by IIT-Madras and IIT-Delhi at second and third places respectively. (File image)

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Friday released the seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022. In the research category, which was newly introduced last year, IISc-Bengaluru has been adjudged the best, followed by IIT-Madras and IIT-Delhi at second and third places respectively.

Among the top 10 research institutes, IITs have dominated the category with six positions. Delhi University has from the 11th to 16th rank whereas JNU has improved its position from eighteenth last year to fourteenth position this year in the research category. 

 NIRF Rankings 2022: List of top 10 research institutions

Rank 1: IISc Bengaluru

Rank 2: IIT Madras

Rank 3: IIT Delhi

Rank 4: IIT Bombay

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT Kanpur

Rank 7: Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

Rank 8: IIT Roorkee

Rank 9: AIIMS, Delhi

Rank 10: Vellore Institute of Technology

This year roughly 6,000 education institutions participated in NIRF. In order to be ranked, all education institutions are assessed on five parameters: teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Aside from the overall rankings, and performance in the engineering and university categories, NIRF also lists out best institutions across another eight categories – College, medical, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, dental and research.

 

 

 

 

