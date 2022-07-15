IISc Bengaluru, JNU and Jamia best universities in India: NIRF Rankings 2022

NIRF Rankings 2022: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has topped the nation in the 2022 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) University category. The NIRF rankings were revealed by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, i.e. July 15, in a virtual session.

While and IISc and JNU (rank 2) continue to retain their top slots, this year, Jamia Millia Islamia has improved its position from rank 6 last year to rank 3 by replacing Banaras Hindu University which has now slipped to rank 6. Calcutta University was ranked fourth in 2021 which has now slumped to rank 8.

While Delhi University’s colleges have dominated the college rankings, the varsity has this year too failed to enter the top 10 club. VIT Vellore and Jadavpur University positions have improved this year.

Top-10 universities in India as per NIRF Rankings 2022

Rank 1: IISc Bangalore

Rank 2: JNU

Rank 3: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 4: Jadavpur University

Rank 5: Amrita Vishwaapeeth

Rank 6: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 7: Manipal Academy

Rank 8: Calcutta University

Rank 9: VIT Vellore

Rank 10: University of Hyderabad

The NIRF rankings were announced in 11 categories, including overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

Like in 2021, IISc Bangalore has maintained its top position in the best university category with a score of 82.67. However, score-wise there was a major difference between the first and second, which was achieved by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) of New Delhi with a score of 67.99.

JNU was closely followed by Uttar Pradesh’s Banaras Hindu University with a score of 64.02 and Calcutta University with a score of 62.06. Last year, BHU and Aligarh Muslim University became two universities from UP to feature in top 10, and similarly JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia achieved the same from the national capital city.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Jadavpur University and University of Hyderabad also found spots in the top 10 list of the NIRF 2021 university rankings.