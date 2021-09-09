scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Must Read

IISc Bangalore top university, JNU retains second position; Jamia’s ranking improves: NIRF Ranking 2021

NIRF Ranking 2021: Here's the list of the top 10 universities in India. Jamia Millia Islamia has entered into the top 10 universities of the country. It has improved its rank from number 10 to 6 this year.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
September 9, 2021 1:28:23 pm
nirf, top university india, jnu, iisc bangalore, jamia milia islamia rank, bhu rank, best college india, top 10 university list nirfIISc Bangalore is the number one university in India, as per NIRF Ranking 2021. File

IISc Bangalore is the top varsity followed by JNU and BHU at the second and third spots under the university category. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today released the NIRF Ranking 2021 through a virtual event. This year, Calcutta University has got the fourth position while Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is at number 5.

Read |liveNIRF Ranking 2021 LIVE Updates

Despite facing several tumultuous months last year, Jamia Millia Islamia entered into the top 10 universities of the country. This year, it has improved its rank from number 10 to 6. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which witnessed student protests over fee hike, has retained its position as the second-best university in the country after IISc-Bangalore.

Here’s list of top universities in India

Rank 1: IISc Bengaluru
Rank 2: JNU
Rank 3: BHU
Rank 4: Calcutta Unversity
Rank 5: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 6: Jamia Millia Islamia
Rank 7: Manipal Academy Higher Education
Rank 8: Jadavpur University
Rank 9: University of Hyderabad
Rank 10: Aligarh Muslim University

Overall, IISc is the second-highest ranked institute followed by IIT Madras. In the new research institutions category, the first rank has been obtained by IISc Bangalore, followed by IIT Madras and IIT Bombay at second and third ranks, respectively. IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur are at the fourth and fifth ranks.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 09: Latest News

Advertisement