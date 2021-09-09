IISc Bangalore top university, JNU retains second position; Jamia’s ranking improves: NIRF Ranking 2021

September 9, 2021 1:28:23 pm
IISc Bangalore is the top varsity followed by JNU and BHU at the second and third spots under the university category. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today released the NIRF Ranking 2021 through a virtual event. This year, Calcutta University has got the fourth position while Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is at number 5.
Despite facing several tumultuous months last year, Jamia Millia Islamia entered into the top 10 universities of the country. This year, it has improved its rank from number 10 to 6. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which witnessed student protests over fee hike, has retained its position as the second-best university in the country after IISc-Bangalore.
CATEGORY: University
Rank 1: IISc
Rank 2: JNU
Rank 3: BHU
Rank 4: Calcutta Univ
Rank 5: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham@IndianExpress
— Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) September 9, 2021
Here’s list of top universities in India
Rank 1: IISc Bengaluru
Rank 2: JNU
Rank 3: BHU
Rank 4: Calcutta Unversity
Rank 5: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 6: Jamia Millia Islamia
Rank 7: Manipal Academy Higher Education
Rank 8: Jadavpur University
Rank 9: University of Hyderabad
Rank 10: Aligarh Muslim University
Overall, IISc is the second-highest ranked institute followed by IIT Madras. In the new research institutions category, the first rank has been obtained by IISc Bangalore, followed by IIT Madras and IIT Bombay at second and third ranks, respectively. IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur are at the fourth and fifth ranks.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-