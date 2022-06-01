IISc Bangalore to offer sponsored fellowship for MTech students

The Applied Materials India Private Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore to offer a sponsored fellowship programme for second-year Master of Technology (MTech) students starting from the academic year 2022-23.

The CeNSE MTech fellowship is designed to provide opportunities for students from traditional engineering and science disciplines to gain expertise in electronics and semiconductor technology. The goal of the program is to help expand the talent pool in support of India’s evolving semiconductor industry.

Two second-year master’s students from mechanical, chemical and electrical engineering streams of CeNSE could be eligible for the two-year fellowship programme. In addition to opportunities to conduct research on materials engineering, participants of the program will be eligible for internships at Applied Materials India.

Srinivas Satya, Country President, Applied Materials India, said “Through the program, we aim to build upon the foundation students have acquired in their undergraduate courses across nanoscience and engineering. We look forward to collaborating with the CeNSE faculty to shape the MTech curriculum.”

“The initiative will connect the students to highly trained tech professionals and make them industry-ready,” said Professor Srinivasan Raghavan, CeNSE, IISc Bengaluru.