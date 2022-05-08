IISc Bangalore to soon begin application process for newly-launched BTech course

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, will soon begin the registration process for the new bachelor’s degree program, BTech in Mathematics in Computing. JEE Advanced scores will be used to determine admission to the program. The full course structure and eligibility requirements can be found on the official website at iisc.ac.in.

“The programme will allow you to gain hands-on experience in #math, AI & ML, computational science, theoretical comp. sci., quantum computing, signal processing, comp. biology & mathematical finance,” IISc said in a tweet.

There will be 52 seats in total, with 8 supernumerary seats reserved for female candidates and 4 reserved for foreign nations/NRI/OCI. Students can also earn an MTech degree by adding a year of the course and project credits. The fee for the first year is Rs 2,20,200 for general/OBC/EWS candidates. During the first academic year, candidates from the SC/ST categories must pay only Rs 20,200.

The program’s core, which spans four semesters, includes six courses in mathematics and computing, as well as courses in the sciences, humanities, and other engineering disciplines. To be eligible to apply, the student must have completed class 12 or equivalent from a recognized board with the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, a language, and any other subject not listed above.