IISc Bangalore rank slips, IIT-Ropar better than Bombay, Delhi: World University Rankings 2020

Not a single Indian university has featured in the World University Rankings 2020, for the first time since 2012. While Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) Bangalore retains the top position in the country, it has failed to figure among the top 300 best institutes, the ranking of which is compiled by UK-based Times Higher Education (THE).

Advertising

The IISc Bangalore’s position has slipped from the 251-300 ranking cohort in the previous year to the 301-350 grouping. However, it improved in the research environment, teaching environment and industry income. Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar debuts in the same bracket (301-350), followed by IIT Indore.

Unlike the older IITs, these two are established after 2008-09 and have performed better for the first time. These two institutes have scored high score in research citations — IIT Ropar has got 100 while IIT Indore scored 77 in research citation parameter.

Read | Top 25 Universities in India

While last year, five Indian universities featured in the top 500, this time it has increased to six. Interestingly, IIT-Bombay has retained its position in 401-500 group, with IIT-Delhi and Kharagpur entering the same bracket, improving their ranking.

The number one position has been retained by Oxford University, while this year’s second position has been grabbed by the California Institute of Technology. At number three is the University of Cambridge. After the top 200 ranks, THE puts universities in ranking groups.