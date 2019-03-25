IISc Bangalore PG admissions 2019 application process ends today

IISc Bangalore PG admissions 2019: The application process for admission to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is ending today, March 25, 2019 (Monday). The applications began from February 1 and the link will be deactivated at 11:59 pm today.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website — iisc.ac.in. The admissions are for postgraduate courses and programmes on offer include PhD, MTech, MDes, M Management, integrated PhD and research programmes.

IISC Admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find, the admissions picture

Step 3: Scroll over the picture to reach the link ‘PG research programmes’

Step 4: Select the programme you wish to apply for, M.Tech (research)/Phd

Step 5: Click on apply, fill the application form

Step 6: Make payment

IISc PG admission: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee worth Rs 800. For candidates belonging to SC/STPwD category the fee is Rs 400 and for ERP candidates it is Rs 2,000.

Meanwhile, admissions to other government universities have also begun:

Jamia Milia Islamia 2019: The Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses through its official website, jmi.ac.in. The online admission forms are already available. Forms for the B.Tech, B.Arch programmes will be available till March 30 and for M.Phil and PhD programme the process will end on April 12, 2019.

National Sugar Institute: The admission to the National Sugar Institute (NSI), Kanpur has begun. Interested can apply at nsi.gov.in. The application process will close on May 3, 2019. The entrance exam will be held in June.

Lucknow University: The University of Lucknow has invited applications for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD level courses at its official website, lkouniv.ac.in. The online application procedure has started and will conclude on April 15, 2019 (without late fee) while candidates can submit applications till April 20, 2019, with late fee payment.

Delhi University admissions to begin early, from April 2015. Read full details here.