IISc Bangalore offers online course in computational data science

IISc Bangalore campus (File Photo)

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore will soon offer an advanced programme in computational data science. The 10-month executive programme is for current and aspiring data engineers, data analysts, data architects, and data scientists. The course is being offered online in partnership TalentSprint — an online learning platform.

The first cohort of the programme will start in January 2021 and is open to 50 professionals from India, APAC, and the Middle East. Students will undergo live and interactive online classes and mentor participants to solve data science problems. Interested can visit iisc.talentsprint.com/cds/ and apply. Applicants should have a bachelors’ degree and at least one year of work experience and programming knowledge.

The course will also have a case study where analyse how the industry uses computational data science through real-world use cases. The course curriculum will include machine learning, the mathematics of data science, neural networks, data engineering and business analytics.

Sashikumaar Ganesan, chair of the Department of Computational and Data Sciences (CDS) at IISc and programme dean said: “Participants will practice on a variety of industry case studies and capstones, including the opportunity to bring their own projects and get mentored to solve them. Data stories, another unique feature of our programme will help them demonstrate their expertise on their career profiles, for the benefit of current and future employers.”

