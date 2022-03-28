IISc Bangalore launches BTech in Mathematics and Computing, admissions through JEE Advanced

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has launched a new bachelor’s programme i.e BTech in Mathematics in Computing. Admissions to the programme will be done through JEE Advanced scores. The complete course structure and eligibility details are available on the official website at iisc.ac.in.

The institute has not released any timeline for admission to the programme and the deadlines will be soon posted on the IISc website. There will be a total of 52 seats including 8 supernumerary seats for female candidates and 4 for foreign nations/NRI/OCI. Students can also obtain an MTech degree by taking an additional year of the course and project credits.

For general/OBC/EWS category candidates, the fee is Rs 2,20,200 for the first year. Whereas SC/ST category candidates have to pay only Rs 20,200 during the first academic year.

We are excited to launch a new BTech programme in Mathematics and Computing this year! Watch this video to learn more 👇https://t.co/PI9ocItmE3 Applications will open soon. Watch this space for updates.#IIScadmissions #WhyIISc #BTech #mathematics #computing — IISc Bangalore (@iiscbangalore) March 27, 2022

To be eligible to apply, the student must have cleared class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board with the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, a language, and any subject other than the above four. The details of the counselling process for admission to the BTech programme have not been finalised yet.

“We have approached the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) of the IITs to join with them. If successful, the application and counselling will be conducted by the JoSAA as per JoSAA business rules. Else it will take place via the IISc admissions portal,” the official website read.

The core of the program spread over four semesters includes six courses each in mathematics and computing areas apart from courses in the sciences, humanities, and other engineering disciplines.

Also Read | Bengaluru IISc to set up public health centre with Rs105 cr funding from philanthropist

“To help students navigate through a large number of available courses and guide them towards specialisation, study tracks have been designed in Mathematics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Computational Science, Theoretical Computer Science, Quantum Computing, Signal Processing, Computational Biology and Mathematical Finance. Students can opt for research/industry projects in their fourth year,” the website read.