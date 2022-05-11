scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
IISc Bangalore launches advanced certification programme in 5G technologies

The programme is designed for working professionals with engineering or related degrees and a minimum of two years of experience. Interested candidates can apply online at iisc.talentsprint.com/5g/

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 11, 2022 1:27:45 pm
IISc Bangalore, best indian institute, college admission, RUR world ranking THE world ranking QS ranking, Jamia Milia islamia, IISc rankingThe programme will be taught by a team of researchers and experts led by Professor Chandra R. Murthy (Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal)

IISc Bangalore and edtech brand TalentSprint have jointly launched PG Level advanced certification programme in 5G technologies. The programme is designed for working professionals with engineering or related degrees and a minimum of two years of experience. Interested candidates can apply online at iisc.talentsprint.com/5g/

The format is divided into two programs, one spans over a 9-month Executive Programme with Advanced Certification in 5G Technologies with AI and Cloud, the other is a 6-month Executive programme with Advanced Certification in 5G Technologies followed by campus visit to IISc Bangalore, Live interactive sessions by IISc faculty and industry experts. 

Read |IISc Bangalore to soon begin application process for newly-launched BTech course

The executive-friendly programme will ensure that the participants become early adopters in implementing 5G applications and build a strong career in a 5G powered world. The programme will be taught by a team of researchers and experts led by Professor Chandra R. Murthy and will be delivered on TalentSprint’s digital platform ipearl.ai.

The programme aims to help tech professionals be at the forefront of the evolving 5G in hyper-connected communication space and myriad of other applications across various industries.

