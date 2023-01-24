scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
IISc Bangalore launches PG level advanced certification programme in micro and nano electronics

IISC Bangalore has launched a new PG level programme. The curriculum of the programme has been currated by MSDLab, Department of Electronics Systems Engineering (DESE) at IISc Bangalore.

IISC Bangalore launches a new PG level programme
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore today launched a new PG level advanced certification programme in Micro and Nanoelectronics to equip the upcoming generation of semiconductor experts, who are prepared to benefit from the industry’s rapid expansion currently being experienced by the semiconductor sector.

To apply, applicants can visit- iisc.talentsprint.com/nano-electronics

The progrmme is launched in collaboration with TalentSprint, an edtech company to meet the growing demand of semiconductor/VLSI professionals, or professionals having deeper semiconductor knowledge to interface with any electronics industry. The curriculum of the programme has been currated by MSDLab, Department of Electronics Systems Engineering (DESE) at IISc Bangalore.

Professor Mayank Shrivastava, Programme Director, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) stated about the programme, “The field of Micro and Nanoelectronics is the enabler of next-generation semiconductor technologies which is the heart of today’s faster, sleeker, light weight and energy efficient systems. This is also the backbone of upcoming neuromorphic and quantum technologies. Keeping the immense potential of this ever-growing field in mind, this is the right time for professionals to gain a deep insight into designing, modeling, characterizing, and developing semiconductor technology and tap into the promising opportunities that this sector offers. Soon semiconductor sector will be a trillion-dollar industry and one must not miss this opportunity.”

The programme offers industry-oriented training and the programme instructors are a team of researchers and experts from MSDLab, headed by Professor Shrivastava.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 18:16 IST
