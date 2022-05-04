scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
IISc Bangalore invites applications for Narendra Summer Internship Programme 2022

May 4, 2022 2:25:46 pm
The applications will be reviewed by a committee of faculty members at CSA, and the selected candidates will be informed of their selection by May 20.. (File image)

The Department of Computer Science and Automation (CSA), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore invites applications from students enrolled in Computer science undergraduate or postgraduate programmes for Narendra Summer Internship Programme 2022.

The last date for applying is May 10. Interested students can apply online at the official website – csa.iisc.ac.in. Results will be announced by May 17. The applications will be reviewed by a committee of faculty members at CSA, and the selected candidates will be informed of their selection by May 20.

“The expected internship period is from June 1 to July 31. However, the exact dates can be flexible and may be decided in consultation with the respective internship mentors.

Each intern will be assigned a faculty member of CSA to mentor them during the internship. This internship can either be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. However, the interns will be provided only a consolidated amount of Rs 10,000 per month as a stipend, i.e., accommodation and travel would have to be arranged by the candidates themselves. The department will not be providing accommodation or travel support.

