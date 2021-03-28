IISc Bangalore invites applications for MTech in Quantum Technology

IISc admission 2021: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore announced admissions for MTech in Quantum Technology. Interested candidates can apply through the website- admissions.iisc.ac.in till March 31. The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in engineering (BTech/ MTech) and in science (BSc/ MSc) with a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score.

According to IISc, “The program will train students in quantum technology, for both advanced research and advanced industry. The elective part of the program will equip students to acquire training in allied technology areas as well. The Entrepreneurship seminar will encourage students to initiate start-ups in the field and help build a sustainable ecosystem.”

IISc admissions 2021: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Visit the admission portal- iisc.ac.in/admissions

Step 2: Click on ‘apply online’ tab

Step 3: A new window will open, click on apply programme

Step 4: Enter registration number and password

Step 5: Fill the application form

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE score (70 per cent) weightage and personal interview (30 per cent) weightage.