scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 28, 2021
Sunday reads

IISc Bangalore invites applications for MTech in Quantum Technology

IISc admission 2021: Interested candidates can apply through the website- admissions.iisc.ac.in till March 31. The candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE score (70 per cent) weightage and personal interview (30 per cent) weightage

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 28, 2021 7:09:45 pm
IISC 1200IISc admission 2021: Apply till March 31. File

IISc admission 2021: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore announced admissions for MTech in Quantum Technology. Interested candidates can apply through the website- admissions.iisc.ac.in till March 31. The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in engineering (BTech/ MTech) and in science (BSc/ MSc) with a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score.

According to IISc, “The program will train students in quantum technology, for both advanced research and advanced industry. The elective part of the program will equip students to acquire training in allied technology areas as well. The Entrepreneurship seminar will encourage students to initiate start-ups in the field and help build a sustainable ecosystem.”

IISc admissions 2021: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Visit the admission portal- iisc.ac.in/admissions

Step 2: Click on ‘apply online’ tab

Step 3: A new window will open, click on apply programme

Step 4: Enter registration number and password

Step 5: Fill the application form

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Top Education News
Click here for more

The candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE score (70 per cent) weightage and personal interview (30 per cent) weightage.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 28: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x