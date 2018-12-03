IISc Bangalore features in top 100 in Times Engineering, Technology subject rankings

In the recently released Times Engineering, Technology Subject Rankings, IISc Bangalore was among the 100 best engineering, technology institutes in the world. The Bangalore institute was ranked 95, above the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) and IIT Delhi and Roorkee which figured in the band of (151-175) and 201-250, respectively.

Advertising

In September this year, IISc Bangalore and IIT Indore ranked one and two respectively in the best universities in India list.

THE World University rankings table for Engineering and Technology subjects: List of top ten institutes

1. University of Oxford

Oxford is one of the oldest universities “in the English-speaking world” and has 19,718 students — 35 per cent of whom are internationals. It also has the United Kingdom’s largest library network with over 100 libraries.

Advertising

The university ranks first in clinical, pre-clinical and health education and secured high ranks in other education departments including Life Sciences, Business and Economics, Computer Science, Physical Science, and Arts and Humanities. The university also boasts of having 26 Nobel Laureate, 120 Olympic medallists and over 30 modern world leaders as their alumni.

2. Stanford University

This university was established in 1885 and was instrumental in the development of the Silicon Valley. It has 700 university buildings, 40 departments, three academic and four professional schools, 18 independent labs, centres and institutes.

The university boasts of having 30 living billionaires, 17 astronauts, 18 Turing Award recipients and two Fields Medallists as its alumni. The approximate tuition fees for this institute is $ 44,757.

3. Harvard University

This is a private Ivy League institution and has more than 45 Nobel laureates, over 30 heads of state and 48 Pulitzer prizewinners amongst its 323,000 alumni. Harvard has even presented honorary degrees to thirteen United States presidents, including John F Kennedy in 1956.

The campus has 12 schools, a Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, two theatres and five museums. The largest academic university in the world is located on Harvard’s campus. The average tuition fee for Harvard University is $14,669.

4. California Institute of Technology

Ranked fourth by THE, this university is a world-renowned science and engineering research and education institution. It was founded in 1981 and was called “Throop University” before it was renamed in 1920.

The institute has an approximate professorial faculty of 300 and more than 600 research scholars. The California Institute of Technology has 22,930 alumni and is considered the current best university for engineering and technology in the world

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MIT is divided into five different schools for architecture and planning, engineering, humanities, arts and social sciences, management and science. There are 1,000 faculty members and over 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students in the university.

Advertising

Around 85 Nobel Laureates, 58 National Medal of Science winners, 29 National Medal of Technology and Innovation winners and 45 MacArthur Fellows have studied at MIT. The average tuition fee for MIT is $ 45,016.

6. University of Cambridge

7. Princeton University

8. National University of Singapore

9. ETH Zurich

10. Georgia Institute of Technology.