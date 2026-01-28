IISc Bengaluru to admit students via JEE Advanced 2026 marks, JoSAA counselling

The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc Bangalore) will admit students to its BTech programme through the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) marks and Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 counselling. IISc Bangalore offers these two undergraduate programmes – Bachelor of Science (Research) and BTech (Mathematics and Computing).

The Institute has been admitting students to its BTech (Mathematics and Computing) through JEE Advanced scores using the IISc admission portal. The BTech (Mathematics and Computing) programme is spread over four semesters and includes six courses each in mathematics and computing areas, apart from courses in the sciences, humanities, and other engineering disciplines.