IISc Bengaluru to admit students via JEE Advanced 2026 marks, JoSAA counselling

The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc Bangalore) will admit students to its BTech programme through the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) marks and Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 counselling. IISc Bangalore offers these two undergraduate programmes – Bachelor of Science (Research) and BTech (Mathematics and Computing).
The Institute has been admitting students to its BTech (Mathematics and Computing) through JEE Advanced scores using the IISc admission portal. The BTech (Mathematics and Computing) programme is spread over four semesters and includes six courses each in mathematics and computing areas, apart from courses in the sciences, humanities, and other engineering disciplines.
This year, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) is the organising institute of JEE Advanced 2026. IIT Roorkee has also announced the JEE Advanced 2026 dates. JEE Advanced will be held in May, with applications slated to start on April 23, 2026. JEE Advanced 2026 exam date is May 17.
Indian national candidates belonging to the general, OBC-NCL, and GEN-EWS categories are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 3,200. For female candidates across all categories, as well as candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD categories, the application fee has been fixed at Rs 1,600. The JEE Advanced 2026 fee must be paid online during the registration process, and it covers the cost of appearing for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the exam.
To become eligible for the JEE Advanced 2026 application, candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in the BE/BTech paper of JEE Main 2026. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2001. There also exist relaxations for reserved category candidates. A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years, and a candidate should have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2025 or 2026 with physics, chemistry, and mathematics as compulsory subjects.
