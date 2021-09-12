IISc Bangalore best research institute in India, here’s list of top 10: NIRF rankings 2021

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the sixth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021. The research category was introduced this year and IISc-Bangalore has been adjudged the best, followed by IIT-Madras and IIT-Bombay.

Among the top 10 research institutes, IITs have dominated the category with seven positions. Delhi university secured the 11th rank whereas JNU was placed at an eighteenth position in the research category. In the overall ranking, IIT Madras was ranked the best institute followed by IISc Bangalore.

NIRF Rankings 2021: List of top 10 research institutions

Rank 1: IISc Bangalore

Rank 2: IIT Madras

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Delhi

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT Kanpur

Rank 7: IIT Roorkee

Rank 8: AIIMS, Delhi

Rank 9: IIT Guwahati

Rank 10: Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai

This year roughly 6,000 education institutions participated in NIRF. In order to be ranked, all education institutions are assessed on five parameters: teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Aside from the overall rankings, and performance in the engineering and university categories, NIRF also lists out best institutions across another eight categories – College, medical, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, dental and research.