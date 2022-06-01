IISc Bangalore begins application process for BTech Mathematics and Computing: Check eligibility criteria

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has started the registration process for the bachelor’s degree program i.e BTech in Mathematics and Computing. The last date to apply is August 30, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from the official website — iisc.ac.in.

As per the official notice, applicants must log in and update their applications within 48 hours of the declaration of JEE Advanced ranks.

IISc Banglore application process: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admission section and then ‘online application’

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ‘Apply to Under-Graduate (UG) B.Tech. Programme’

Step 4: Click on apply now the fill the required details like – Email ID, application number, and captcha

Step 5: Check the application form and click on submit

Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Candidates must have cleared class 12 or equivalent from a recognized board with the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, a language, and any subject other than these four.

Age limit: There is no age limit given for the examination.

Application fees

The registration fee for the candidates belonging to general/OBC/EWS category is Rs.800, for SC/ST/PwD is Rs. 400 and for ERP candidates is Rs. 2000. The payment can be made by using debit card/ credit card/internet banking.

The aim of the program is to produce leaders who will be at the forefront of research, development, and innovation in futuristic disciplines and next-generation technologies that require deep use of mathematics, computer science, and data science, reads the notification.