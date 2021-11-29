scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 29, 2021
MUST READ

KVPY 2021: IISc Bangalore announces exam date for aptitude test

The science programme also aims to identify students with a research aptitude, help them lead a career in Science research and to ensure the country’s research and development grows in this field with the best scientific minds.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
November 29, 2021 1:18:22 pm
KVPY 2021, KVPY exam date 2021Selected KVPY fellows are also provided with contingency grants and fellowships up to pre-Ph.D. level (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

The IISc Bangalore has released the exam date for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exam 2021. The KVPY aptitude test will now be held on January 9, 2022. Students who had registered to appear for the exam can check the details at kvpy.iisc.ac.in

​​Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is a government-funded national fellowship programme that aims to promote science education and to motivate students to choose a career in basic sciences courses and research. 

Read |Delhi govt launches TV show to help school children pitch start-up ideas to investors

The science programme also aims to identify students with a research aptitude, help them lead a career in scientific research and to ensure the country’s research and development grows in this field with the best scientific minds.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Students studying in class 12 and 1st-year students pursuing any undergraduate programme (B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology) in basic science are eligible for this fellowship.

To screen eligible students and conduct aptitude tests across the country, special committees are set up at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Also read |IIT Dropout Series: He dropped out of IIT-Delhi to join a startup, now co-owns food-tech brand

After screening students based on the aptitude test, shortlisted students are called for the final round which is the interview. To make it to the fellowship, marks obtained in the aptitude test and the interview are considered.

Selected KVPY fellows are also provided with contingency grants and fellowships up to pre-Ph.D. level, along with summer camps organized in prestigious research and educational institutions in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 29: Latest News

Advertisement