KVPY 2021: IISc Bangalore announces exam date for aptitude test

The IISc Bangalore has released the exam date for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exam 2021. The KVPY aptitude test will now be held on January 9, 2022. Students who had registered to appear for the exam can check the details at kvpy.iisc.ac.in

​​Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is a government-funded national fellowship programme that aims to promote science education and to motivate students to choose a career in basic sciences courses and research.

The science programme also aims to identify students with a research aptitude, help them lead a career in scientific research and to ensure the country’s research and development grows in this field with the best scientific minds.

Students studying in class 12 and 1st-year students pursuing any undergraduate programme (B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology) in basic science are eligible for this fellowship.

To screen eligible students and conduct aptitude tests across the country, special committees are set up at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

After screening students based on the aptitude test, shortlisted students are called for the final round which is the interview. To make it to the fellowship, marks obtained in the aptitude test and the interview are considered.

Selected KVPY fellows are also provided with contingency grants and fellowships up to pre-Ph.D. level, along with summer camps organized in prestigious research and educational institutions in India.