IISc announces 3 new BTech programmes, admissions via JEE Advanced score

IISc Bangalore has been offering two undergraduate programmes – Bachelor of Science (Research) and BTech (Mathematics and Computing)

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has introduced three new BTech programmes for the 2026 academic session. The three programmes are BTech in Materials Science and Engineering, BTech in Mechanics and Computing, and BTech in Aerospace Engineering. Admissions to these programmes will be through Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) marks and Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 counselling.

IISc Bangalore has been offering two undergraduate programmes – Bachelor of Science (Research) and BTech (Mathematics and Computing). The Institute has been admitting students to its BTech (Mathematics and Computing) through JEE Advanced scores using the IISc admission portal.

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