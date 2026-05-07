IISc announces 3 new BTech programmes, admissions via JEE Advanced score

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The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has introduced three new BTech programmes for the 2026 academic session. The three programmes are BTech in Materials Science and Engineering, BTech in Mechanics and Computing, and BTech in Aerospace Engineering. Admissions to these programmes will be through Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) marks and Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 counselling.
IISc Bangalore has been offering two undergraduate programmes – Bachelor of Science (Research) and BTech (Mathematics and Computing). The Institute has been admitting students to its BTech (Mathematics and Computing) through JEE Advanced scores using the IISc admission portal.
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The new undergraduate programmes, according to the Institute, are designed to shape the next generation of engineers who will lead research, development, and innovation across emerging and interdisciplinary domains.
The programmes bring together fundamental sciences, core engineering principles, and cutting-edge computational tools to address complex challenges of national and global importance, it added.
The programmes seek to offer a foundational curriculum over the initial semesters, combining core courses in engineering, mathematics, and computational methods.
The Institute further said that graduates from these programmes will be equipped with a unique blend of analytical, computational, and practical skills, making them highly sought after in academia, industry, and research institutions across the globe.
This year, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) is the organising institute of JEE Advanced 2026. JEE Advanced 2026 exam date is May 17.
To become eligible for the JEE Advanced 2026 application, candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in the BE/BTech paper of JEE Main 2026. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2001. There also exist relaxations for reserved category candidates. A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years, and a candidate should have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2025 or 2026 with physics, chemistry, and mathematics as compulsory subjects.