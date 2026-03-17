IISc meets Amar Chitra Katha: A comic that tells India’s science story

In an age of scrolling screens and shrinking attention spans, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has turned to an old but beloved storytelling form to bring its legacy alive. The institute has released a comic book in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha – a project blending history, imagination and national pride into an accessible narrative for a new generation.

At first glance, the idea of a comic book emerging from a research institution may seem unusual. But for IISc, the motivation is deeply rooted in its own story – a story that began long before India gained independence.

Founded by Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata during British colonial rule, the institute has, for over a century, stood as a symbol of scientific aspiration and nation-building. Yet, much of this rich legacy remains unfamiliar to the wider public, especially children and young adults.

That gap is precisely what this new illustrated edition seeks to bridge, IISc says.

“The idea was simple,” say those involved in the project. “How do we make IISc’s extraordinary history engaging and accessible?” The answer came in the form of a comic – an art form that has, for decades, introduced generations of Indians to mythology, history, and culture.

Partnering with Amar Chitra Katha, a household name known for its vivid storytelling, felt like a natural fit, the institute said, adding the collaboration was initiated by IISc’s Office of Communications, and the Amar Chitra Katha team readily came on board, recognising the importance of telling the story of Indian science compellingly.

The comic traces IISc’s journey from its earliest conception to its emergence as a global centre of research and innovation. It begins with Tata’s visionary idea of creating a scientific institution for India – an idea that found crucial support from the Mysore royal family. The narrative then moves to 1911, when IISc first opened its doors to students.

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IISc Bengaluru is ranked as the top Indian university in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026. It is also ranked as the country’s best research institute in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, released by the Ministry of Education annually.

Beyond dates and events, the comic highlights the people and purpose that shaped the institute. It showcases pioneers, leaders, and researchers who contributed not just to academic progress but to the broader project of nation-building. Set against the backdrop of colonial India and the years leading up to independence, the story underscores how science became a tool of self-reliance and progress.

Importantly, the focus remains on IISc’s contributions to science and society – its role in nurturing generations of scientists and engineers, and its impact across diverse fields of research. While the comic does not delve into contemporary themes like student mental health, it offers a sweeping view of how the institute has responded to societal needs through science and technology.

The project itself was no small undertaking. It took two and a half years to develop, involving faculty members, historians, archivists, and editorial teams. The IISc Press and the Office of Communications informed indianexpress.com that they worked closely to ensure that the narrative was both accurate and engaging, balancing historical detail with the visual dynamism of a comic format. The result is a publication that is as educational as it is inspiring, the institute added.

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The comic was launched on March 7, 2026, during IISc’s annual Open Day – an event when the campus opens its gates to the public, offering a glimpse into its research and innovation. The launch was led by director Professor Govindan Rangarajan and “drew enthusiastic responses from visitors.” Copies flew off the shelves at the press stall, and demand has continued to surge in the days since, informs IISc.

We are excited to announce the launch of a comic on IISc in partnership with Amar Chitra Katha! The comic was officially launched on Open Day held on 7 March. Explore the story of IISc in this illustrated edition. To order, email office.ooc [at] https://t.co/SGzDo8DdWm pic.twitter.com/yHewB3DaFf — IISc Bangalore (@iiscbangalore) March 10, 2026

Available in English, Hindi, and Kannada, the comic reflects IISc’s effort to reach diverse audiences across the country. For now, it is being sold in physical form through the institute, with plans to expand distribution to bookstores and online platforms in the near future.

At its heart, this initiative is about more than just a book. It is about reclaiming and sharing a narrative – one that connects India’s scientific heritage with its future. In telling the story of IISc through illustrations and dialogue, the institute is also telling a larger story of vision, resilience, and the enduring belief that knowledge can shape a nation.