IISc admissions 2020 open: Check course details, how to apply

IISc admissions 2020: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has invited applications for admissions at undergraduate course – a four-year Bachelor of Science (Research) programme. The application process is on and will conclude on April 30. Interested can apply at the official website, iisc.ac.in.

Candidates must have cleared any of the national level exams — KVPY-SA, KVPY-SB, IIT JEE Main, IIT JEE advanced and NEET UG with at least 60 per cent marks. For EWS candidates, the cut-off is 54 for SC and 30 per cent for ST. Candidates will be selected on basis of merit.

IISc admissions 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go to ug.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online application link’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply to UG programme’

Step 4:Click on ‘new user to register click here’

Step 5: Fill details, verify

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

IISc admissions 2020: Fee

A fee of Rs 500 will be applicable, however, reserved category candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

IISc admissions 2020: Course details

All students take core courses in physics, mathematics, chemistry, biology, engineering and humanities in the first one-and-a-half years. From fourth semester, specialisations are introduced for another three semesters. Students also have to choose electives from subjects other than their own specialisation during this time. The course culminates with a research oriented project in the fourth year (7 and 8 semesters) supervised by a faculty.

