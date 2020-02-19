IIMC students begin hunger strike over fee

The IIMC appealed to students to call off the hunger strike, and said the decision was taken in an EC meeting The IIMC appealed to students to call off the hunger strike, and said the decision was taken in an EC meeting

Some students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Tuesday began a hunger strike demanding affordable fee. Earlier, 12 students who were protesting the 10% fee hike had been placed under academic suspension for five days for alleged indiscipline.

“In December, the administration announced the formation of a committee that would submit its recommendations by March 2 on the fee issue. However, on February 10, they released a circular to deposit fees. Students are angry with this attitude of the administration and have decided to go on a hunger strike to demand an affordable fee structure,” said the students in a statement.

The IIMC appealed to students to call off the hunger strike, and said the decision was taken in an EC meeting, saying, “The course fee charged is as per the information given in the prospectus.” IIMC said that a “committee to look into the entire issue of fee structure has been constituted and a final view would be taken once its report is finalised/examined”.

