Friday, Nov 04, 2022

IIMC sets up regional campus at Aizawl

The IIMC, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has its main Campus in New Delhi, and five regional campuses now – at Dhenkanal in Odisha, Aizawl in Mizoram, Jammu in J&K, Kottayam in Kerala and Amravati in Maharashtra.

A permanent regional campus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, as part of her visit to Mizoram. The campus will run post-graduate diploma courses in English Journalism and Digital Media, besides short-duration media and communication courses.

The IIMC, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has its main Campus in New Delhi, and five regional campuses now – at Dhenkanal in Odisha, Aizawl in Mizoram, Jammu in J&K, Kottayam in Kerala and Amravati in Maharashtra.

The regional campuses have been set up with the aim of catering to different regions and meeting the need of media education across the country, says a statement by the Ministry.

The IIMC Northeast Campus began functioning in 2011 from a temporary building made available by Mizoram University. The construction for the campus began in 2015 and was completed in 2019, at a cost of Rs 25 crore. The campus is built on the eight acres of land given by Mizoram University, and has separate administrative and academic buildings along with hostels and staff quarters, says the Ministry statement.

The campus also enables its students to secure employment in media organisations across the country through campus placements and their own efforts, including Doordarshan, All India Radio and PTI, the Ministry said.

“The permanent campus of IIMC Aizawl will be a boost to the media and mass communication studies in the entire North-East,” said President Droupadi Murmu, while inaugurating IIMC Aizawl.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 04:08:38 pm
