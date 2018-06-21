IIMC results 2018: PGD entrance exam results declared at iimc.nic.in, counselling from July 2

IIMC results 2018: Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check the results through the official website, iimc.nic.in IIMC results 2018: Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check the results through the official website, iimc.nic.in

IIMC results 2018: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has declared the results of entrance examinations on Thursday, June 21. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check the results through the official website, iimc.nic.in. The examination was conducted on May 26 and 27.

The GD/interview round for the English Journalism course will be conducted from July 2 to July 7, 2018. The candidates for the Hindi Journalism and Advertising have to appear for the GD/ Advertising from July 3 to July 6, 2018, while the Radio and TV Journalism candidates have to appear from July 4 to July 6, 2018.

IIMC results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, iimc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: In the new tab, click on the course wise results

Step 4: A pdf sheet will open with the roll number of selected candidates

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Every year the examination was conducted for admission into postgraduate journalism courses in the coveted media institute, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

IIMC Hindi entrance examination: Students complained, teachers accept grammatical mistakes in question paper

This year, the candidates who appeared for the IIMC Hindi entrance examination complained regarding the question paper. Lots of students took social media complaining about the anomalies in the question paper. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the Course Director of the Hindi Journalism course, Professor Hemant Joshi also accepted the students’ grievances saying, “I am aware that this year Hindi entrance question paper has lots of mistakes.”

कई लोगों ने इसे भी जस्टिफाई कर दिया है और किस हद तक चाटुकारिता करनी पड़ेगी डीजी साहब को पता नहीं… सलाम साहब ऐसे सवालों को लिए क्योंकि अब आपके लिए बीजेपी ही भारत है और उसकी चाटुकारिता ही पत्रकारिता है.. @IIMC_India pic.twitter.com/ppf7OCYmZU — Ritika Roy (@006ritikaroy) May 28, 2018

About IIMC

Established in 1965 by the then Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Indira Gandhi, Indian Institute of Mass Communication is one of the premier journalism institutes in India. Apart from main centre at New Delhi, it has six regional centres located in Dhenakanal, Amaravati, Aizawl, Jammu and Kottayam.

Courses offered in IIMC

-Journalism (English)

– Journalism (Hindi)

– Journalism (Odia)

– Journalism (Urdu)

– Journalism (Marathi)

– Journalism (Malayalam)

– Radio and TV Journalism

– Advertising and Public Relations.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd