IIMC PG Diploma, MA Admissions 2026: Important dates, eligibility, how to apply

The last date to register is June 7, 2026 (Image: iimc.gov.in)

IIMC admissions 2026: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is inviting applications for admission to its MA and PG Diploma courses for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates can visit the official website at iimc.admissions.nic.in to register for the admission process.

The first round registrations and choice-filling began on May 26 and will conclude on June 7, 2026. The third round of seat allotment will take place on June 23. The admisssion process is expected to be completed by June 27.

IIMC Admissions 2026: Check important dates

The detailed schedule for the counselling process is as below:

First round registration, one-time payment of registration fee May 26 – June 7 First round choice filling May 26 – June 7 First round choice locking June 6, June 7 First round of seat allotment June 9 Online willingness (freeze/ float) option submission, document upload, seat acceptance fee paymen June 9 – June 14 First round document verification by IIMC June 9 – June 14 Second round of seat allotment June 16 Online willingness (freeze/ float) option submission, document upload, seat acceptance fee payment June 16 – June 20 Second round document verification by IIMC June 16 – June 21 Third round of seat allotment June 23 Online willingness (freeze/ float) option submission, document upload, seat acceptance fee payment June 23 – June 26 Third round document verification by IIMC June 23 – June 27

Candidates with a Bachelor’s awarded by a recognised university in any discipline with minimum 55 per cent marks and a valid CUET PG score in Mass Communication and Journalism (COQP17) are eligible to apply to MA Programmes. To apply to PG Diploma, students need to be graduates in any discipline with a valid CUET PG score in Mass Communication and Journalism (COQP17) paper.