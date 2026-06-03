IIMC PG Diploma, MA Admissions 2026: Important dates, eligibility, how to apply

IIMC admissions 2026: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is inviting applications for admission to its MA and PG Diploma courses for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates can visit the official website at iimc.admissions.nic.in to register for the admission process.
The first round registrations and choice-filling began on May 26 and will conclude on June 7, 2026. The third round of seat allotment will take place on June 23. The admisssion process is expected to be completed by June 27.
The detailed schedule for the counselling process is as below:
|First round registration, one-time payment of registration fee
|May 26 – June 7
|First round choice filling
|May 26 – June 7
|First round choice locking
|June 6, June 7
|First round of seat allotment
|June 9
|Online willingness (freeze/ float) option submission, document upload, seat acceptance fee paymen
|June 9 – June 14
|First round document verification by IIMC
|June 9 – June 14
|Second round of seat allotment
|June 16
|Online willingness (freeze/ float) option submission, document upload, seat acceptance fee payment
|June 16 – June 20
|Second round document verification by IIMC
|June 16 – June 21
|Third round of seat allotment
|June 23
|Online willingness (freeze/ float) option submission, document upload, seat acceptance fee payment
|June 23 – June 26
|Third round document verification by IIMC
|June 23 – June 27
Candidates with a Bachelor’s awarded by a recognised university in any discipline with minimum 55 per cent marks and a valid CUET PG score in Mass Communication and Journalism (COQP17) are eligible to apply to MA Programmes. To apply to PG Diploma, students need to be graduates in any discipline with a valid CUET PG score in Mass Communication and Journalism (COQP17) paper.
Students can follow these steps to register for the admission process:
Step 1: Visit the official IIMC website for admissions at iimc.admissions.nic.in.
Step 2: Find the link that reads ‘Registration and Choice Filling for IIMC Counselling 2026’.
Step 3: Click on ‘New Candidate Registration’.
Step 4: Fill all the particulars as required such as CUET PG application number, score, etc.
Step 5: Pay the counselling registration fee (Rs 1500 for General and Rs 1000 for Gen-EWS, SC, ST, OBC-NCL.
Once registered, students will need to submit their choices of Institute/campus and courses in order of their preference. Until the final choices are locked, they can edit their choices as per their need. Keeping with the approved Seat Allotment Algorithm, the final choices that candidates submit and lock, or that the system automatically locks, will be processed in order of rank and candidate preferences. Seats will be then distributed according to merit based on the All India Rank (AIR) and any applicable reservation criteria. In each round, the seat allotment results will be uplaoded on the website.
Once a candidate is alloted a seat, they’ll be required to uplaod the required documents like Class 10 certificate, CUET PG admit card, CUET PG scorecard, etc and pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 20,000.
Students can visit the official websites at iimc.admissions.nic.in and iimc.gov.in for more information.