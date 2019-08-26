IIMC partners with TikTok to train on online safety

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), in partnership with the mobile company TikTok, will be training budding media professionals on the existing industry-wide challenges faced due to the evolving social media landscape in India.

Under this partnership, TikTok and IIMC will organise a series of workshops with the students and professors of IIMC across its six regional campuses starting August 26. These workshops will be implemented by media platform Youth Ki Awaaz.

The workshops will feature a curriculum that incorporates insights and learnings shared by thought leaders from new media, internet-based companies and educational institutional community. They will look to address the following key themes:

— Empowering millennials and sensitising them on the responsible and safe use of the internet

— Mobilising an engaged and active community of aspiring media professionals who are aware and informed about cybersecurity and ways to combat misinformation on the internet

— Educating this community about their role in creating a safe and positive online environment

This initiative is a part of #WaitASecToReflect, TikTok’s ongoing campaign to promote responsible online conduct among India’s digital citizens.

The company has taken this initiative as since social media has increasingly become the preferred medium for people to connect and socialise, lack of control on content is compromising information accuracy.

Commenting on the need to tie up with TikTok, K.S.Dhatwalia, Director General, IIMC said, “With increasing internet access, the way Indians consume news and information is changing rapidly. We believe that as the media landscape evolves, there is a need to equip, and educate aspiring media professionals about their role as enablers of positive impact on society. Through this academic partnership, we aim to train the next generation of media professionals about the various nuances of news and information consumption on digital platforms.”

Nitin Saluja, Director of Public Policy (India), TikTok added, “We believe in building relationships that would help further develop and support this industry-wide mission to actively train young professionals to help them become more informed digital citizens and promote online safety. These individuals are the changemakers of our society, hence it is crucial for them to have a holistic view into the overall evolving digital media landscape in India by engaging in critical discussions with all the key stakeholders who belong to this community. Based on their understanding of current issues, they will be in a better position to shape the world tomorrow.”

These workshops will be conducted across six IIMC campuses in India over the next 2 months starting from IIMC Delhi campus on August 26.