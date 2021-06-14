IIMC library to be named after legendary Hindi journalist Yugal Kishore Shukla

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is organising a special function on June 17 to name its library after legendary Hindi journalist and founder editor of ‘Udant Martand’, Pt Yugal Kishore Shukla. The library will be named “Pt. Yugal Kishore Shukla Library & Knowledge Resource Centre”. This will be the country’s first memorial to be named after him.

An online discussion will also be organised on this occasion on the topic, “First pledge of Hindi Journalism: For the betterment of Hindustanis” IIMC Director-General Prof Sanjay Dwivedi will chair the discussion.

Vishnu Prakash Tripathi, editor of Dainik Jagran (Delhi NCR), will be the chief guest and senior journalist Vijay Dutt Shridhar will be the keynote speaker at the event.

Prof Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, IIMC said that Pt Yugal Kishore Shukla has contributed so much to Hindi journalism that we cannot repay, but it is time to pay respect to him by naming the country’s largest mass communication library after him.

It is to be noted that IIMC has the largest specialised library in mass communication in the country. It has a collection of about 33,968 volumes of books and journals on different aspects of mass communication and allied subjects such as print media, broadcasting, advertising and PR, communication, communication research, public relations, radio and television, film, information technology, and traditional media.