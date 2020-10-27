IIMC entrance result 2020: Check date and time

IIMC entrance result available at iimc.nic.in. File

IIMC entrance result 2020: The results of the Indian Institute Of Mass Communication’s (IIMC) PG course entrance exam will be released this week. This is the first time, the National Testing Agency conducted the online entrance exam on October 18.

The IIMC in its tweet mentioned, “The National Testing Agency, which has conducted the examinations on October 18, has informed IIMC that they will be communicating the marklists to IIMC in a day or two.” Thereafter, IIMC will prepare the course, campus and category wise merit lists and complete other formalities at the earliest, it mentioned.

The students who had appeared at the entrance can check the result through the official website- iimc.nic.in, and download the score card.

Final Results of the entrance examinations held for various courses are expected to be announced by end of this week. pic.twitter.com/yV1X8rkSCi — IIMC (@IIMC_India) October 26, 2020

IIMC entrance result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- iimc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: In the new tab, click on the course wise results

Step 4: A pdf sheet will open with the roll number of selected candidates

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

IIMC across campuses provides post-graduate diplomas in English journalism, Hindi journalism, Urdu journalism, Radio and TV, advertisement and public relations (ADPR), and in regional languages — Malayalam, Marathi and Odiya.

